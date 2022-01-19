Carlow LEO toast job figures for 2021

Over 250 jobs were created in companies supported by the Carlow Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in 2021. 265 jobs were created in total during 2021 while a total of 203 small businesses employing 1015 are supported by Carlow LEO. It is the eight year of year jobs growth and a net employment gain for 2021 of 47. The figures were revealed as part of a live virtual event as An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, announced the annual results of the LEOs for 2021.

The total national figures for the Local Enterprise Offices across the country were announced with the LEOs now supporting 35,729 jobs across 7,158 companies. In 2021 there were 7,440 new jobs created by LEO clients companies with a net jobs creation figure of 2,999. This was up 9% nationally on 2020. From those figures, 85% of those employed in LEO supported companies are outside the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro along with training and mentoring.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices. They are at the heart of communities in every county, always on hand to provide advice, training or financial backing and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.

“Last year, businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs, which is remarkable given the year we just had. I’m really pleased to see that 85% of these jobs were outside of Dublin, indicating the Government’s focus on balanced regional development is working.

“These numbers a real boost today and will contribute to our overall target of having 2.5m people in work by 2024. Thank you to all our LEO staff for your phenomenal work over the past year.”

The LEOs were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2021, helping thousands to pivot online or adapt their products and services through a large suite of supports. They LEOs offering training and mentoring in a range of areas from financial skills and product innovation to starting your own business and maximising your presence online.

Welcoming the positive job growth in Carlow, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “Local Enterprise Office Clare plays a key strategic role in local authority work to support and sustain enterprise and economic development. The supports and advice LEO Carlow offers make a real difference to any business that avails of them. In turn, those businesses make a real difference in Carlow in terms of job creation and economic activity, as today’s figures show. It is great to see jobs growth continue and to recognise that this growth is happening right here in County Carlow.”

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise & economic development in the Carlow LEO said: “The results announced today are a testament to Ireland’s small business community. When faced with adversity, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. The figures show that companies have seen the opportunities in the challenging trading conditions they have faced. The LEOs across the country have gone above and beyond in their support of small businesses but there is renewed optimism. We are seeing new opportunities for Irish businesses here and as always with tough economic periods we see new ideas and companies emerge and flourish. This year will be no different and as we continue to work closely with Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities to ensure our small businesses get the best possible supports there are certainly green shoots emerging across the country.”

The LEOs located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support over 7,158 small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development. For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie.