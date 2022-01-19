  • Home >
Carlow woman told garda to ‘f–k off searching people’

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

A CARLOW woman who told a garda to “f–k off searching people” was given a suspended prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

At a previous sitting of the court, the 36-year-old woman had pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at New Oak, Carlow on 6 August 2020. However, a bench warrant had been issued for the defendant, which was executed at Wednesday’s sitting of the local district court.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said gardaí were carrying out a drugs search in New Oak at 3.45pm, when the defendant drove by and told a garda to “f–k off searching people, you are a w–ker”. She also stuck her middle finger up to gardaí. The defendant had 34 previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client “was disrespectful of this particular garda on the day. That is not her general attitude,” added the solicitor. Mr O’Flaherty claimed there had been an issue with a family member and the garda in the past.

Judge Geraldine Carthy commented: “The facts before me do not make easy listening.”

The judge imposed a two-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and the defendant was ordered to engage with the probation services and to attend all appointments.

