Conspiracy theories and the importance of experts

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

 

By Elizabeth Lee

PROFESSOR Luke O’Neill, one of the country’s best-known immunologists and part-time musician, is appearing this evening on the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas winter series. The annual literary festival, which usually takes place during the summer, has moved online over the winter months as they present discussions and lively chats with a series of interesting people.

This evening, Wednesday 19 January, Professor O’Neill will be in conversion with neuroscientist, Dr Suzanne O’Sullivan. The duo will talk about the information overload that makes questionable science sound plausible.
For more than 20 years, neurologist Dr O’Sullivan – known as a ‘detective of the mind’ – has specialised in treating patients with psychosomatic illnesses, where physical symptoms including pain, seizures and even paralysis are triggered by emotional states.
Professor O’Neill is a lecturer in Trinity College, an author of several books, a keen spokesman and guiding hand on Covid-19 as well as a some-time musician. He’s the author of Humanology and Never Mind the B#l**cks, Here’s the Science.

Their discussion will be moderated by Roisin Kiberd, an essayist on technology, and is broadcasting tonight, Wednesday 19 January at 6.30pm. I’ts also available on playback anytime after that.

To book tickets, log onto https://www.crowdcast.io/festivalofwritingandideas

