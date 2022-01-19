Death notices and funeral arrangements

Bill Gahan

18 Collins Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 18th January 2022 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Ellen, Bridget and Martina, sons-in-law Dermot, Anthony and Carl, grandchildren Elisha, Jack, D.J. and Bríanna, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Bill rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly from 5 until 8 pm. for family and close friends on Wednesday evening (Walk through only please). Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Bill’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Bridget (Molly) Graham (née Hogan)

Turra, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving son William, sister Betty (Hogan), cousins, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday morning, 21st January, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard, Laois. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

House strictly private.

Margaret (Mag) Rudkin (née O’Neill)

Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow

On January 17th 2022 (Peacefully) in the loving care of all the Staff in St. Lazerian’s House, Bagenalstown. Predeceased by her husband Tom, she was a beautiful kind loving Lady, who will be very sadly missed and always remembered with love by her niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday afternoon from 2.oc,followed by removal that evening, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge at 7.oc. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.oc,followed by burial in Wells Cemetery Royal Oak. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, handshaking and social distancing in the Funeral Home and at the Church.