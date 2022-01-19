Five still births linked to Delta variant in unvaccinated mothers

Five stillbirths and two newborn deaths have been conclusively linked to the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on unvaccinated mothers.

The research, which was carried out by a team at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), relates to stillbirths and newborn deaths in Ireland last year.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, new guidance from the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists cautions there is no clinical data yet on the impact of Omicron on pregnant women.

An update on pregnancy and Covid-19 advises that vaccination seems to give protection against damage to the placenta caused by the virus. It also recommends women pay attention to foetal movements if they contract the virus.

Professor Keelin O’Donoghue, who led the research team based at CUMH said: “It’s important to say this is an uncommon but real complication of Covid-19 in pregnancy.

“So far, across ours and international cases, affected pregnancies were unvaccinated, which makes a strong argument for vaccination in pregnancy.”

“We hope by giving clear information and through closer monitoring of Covid-19-affected pregnancies, we may avoid future deaths.”

‘Increased risks’

According to guidance from the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, which is to be published by the HSE, there is currently no clinical data about Omicron and pregnancy.

“(however) it is expected to have the same potential to cause placentitis at least in the unvaccinated population,” the update said.

The guidance also recommends women with the virus be assessed with CTG monitors not just ultrasound scans in later pregnancy.

The guidance details that analysis found risks to the baby even when the mother’s Covid infection is mild.

The risk of foetal death was found to vary from 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent. The research indicates that stillbirths appear to happen within seven to 21 days of infection.

“Since July 2021, the Netherlands has reported 13 stillbirths which are directly attributed to the placenta being damaged by the coronavirus,” it says.

“The researchers describe placental necrosis and inflammation akin to the placentitis described in the Irish and US cases. None of the mothers who had these stillbirths was vaccinated.”

A separate review, led by Dr Brendan Fitzgerald, Department of Pathology in Cork University Hospital, examined six cases of stillbirth previously identified in early 2021.

The Alpha variant was the dominant variant of Covid-19 between January and May in 2021, however, early fears about links between the virus and stillbirths had proved unfounded.

The review found the Alpha variant “was associated with an increased risk of foetal death” when compared with the original strain of Covid-19 from Wuhan.

It comes as the European Medicines Agency highlighted “growing evidence” mRNA vaccines do not cause pregnancy complications.

“The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, preterm births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination,” the EMA said.