  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Sligo aggravated burglary

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Sligo aggravated burglary

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo on Tuesday.

A number of men are understood to have forced their way into a property in Skreen at approximately 7pm and assaulted a man in his 70s.

The injured man was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

A sum of cash was also taken from the property during the incident.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to come forward, urging anyone who was in the Skreen/Dromard area between 4pm-8pm on Tuesday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Five still births linked to Delta variant in unvaccinated mothers

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 10:55am

Waterford search and rescue base ‘a life and death issue,’ says Minister for Transport

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 10:35am

Winner of €19m lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 9:46am