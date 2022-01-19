In fear for their lives: 30 local women have sought support from Women’s Aid in the past fortnight alone

By Suzanne Pender

A STAGGERING 30 women have sought the support of Carlow Women’s Aid in the past 14 days – Carlow mothers, daughters and children all desperately living in fear of violence in their own homes.

The brutal murder of Tullamore school teacher Ashling Murphy last week has shaken the country to its core, but also highlighted the systemic issue of violence against women. Women don’t feel safe.

“Since we reopened on 4 January, we have started working with 30 new clients … that’s 30 women experiencing violence in the home, in our local area, that have come into us since the start of the year,” stated Honoria Gilchrist of Carlow Women’s Aid.

“In terms of child protection orders, we’ve dealt with six this week alone – that’s children affected by domestic violence in their homes,” she added.

Carlow Women’s Aid is on the frontline when it comes to the issue of violence against women. In 2021 alone, 230 protection orders were sought in Carlow courts.

“We are quite upset this week; this pandemic has been brutal for women experiencing violence in their home. We are all shocked and appalled by Ashling’s murder and extremely aware of how sensitive and traumatic it is for her family.

“I know that it has really affected us as a team here in Carlow Women’s Aid,” said Honoria poignantly.

“Ashling’s murder has shook every woman in the country and called on many of us to question our own safety, even out walking in the daylight. I know from what we’ve heard that this was a random attack; it leaves women feeling very vulnerable and fearful,” added Honoria.

A number of vigils took place across Co Carlow over the weekend to remember Ashling and to unite in solidarity.

Carlow town, Bagenalstown, Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Clonegal, Clonmore and Rathanna were among the areas to hold vigils, all poignantly lighting candles and remembering not just Ashling but the lives of women affected by violence.

“Tragically, this event has happened before. Carlow Women’s Aid works with families affected by violence, and sadly Ashling’s murder reminds us that acts of violence occur in every community and can have a devastating and lasting impact on all of us,” said Honoria.

“The message I really what to convey is that anyone living in fear or experiencing violence to reach out for help from the gardaí or local services. We in Carlow Women’s Aid work with services such as the Rape Crisis Centre, the Amber Refuge, the gardaí and the community groups,” said Honoria.