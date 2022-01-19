Man charged over Ashling Murphy’s death

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy on Wednesday 12th January 2022 have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening, Wednesday 19th January 2022 at 8.15pm.
The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow LEO toast job figures for 2021

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 8:55pm

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 8:55pm

In fear for their lives: 30 local women have sought support from Women’s Aid in the past fortnight alone

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 4:00pm

Similar Articles

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

Wednesday, 19/01/22 - 8:55pm

COURT: MAN WIPED HIS BUM WITH CHARGE SHEET

Monday, 17/01/22 - 10:55pm

Ballylinan woman (87) could face jail for animal cruelty

Thursday, 07/10/21 - 4:02pm