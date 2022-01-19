Man due in court over murder of Ashling Murphy

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening at 8.15pm.

The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Murphy was killed on Wednesday, January 12th at approximately 4pm while out for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore in Co Offaly.