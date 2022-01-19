Pandemic prompted Healthy Carlow to shift focus

By Suzanne Pender

COVID-19 redirected and refocused the work of Healthy Carlow as the organisation faced the challenges of the pandemic.

Its co-ordinator Suzi Doyle, who addressed last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council, outlined Healthy Carlow’s activities over the past two years, which included a strong focus on physical activity and mental health.

Ms Doyle sent Covid-19 care packages to homes and to various campaigns, including the ‘nature on your doorstep’ initiative in conjunction with The Nationalist and a ‘wellbeing campaign’ with KCLR.

Initiatives that focused on resilience, eating healthily and staying active were run at various stages over the past two years, often targeting specific age groups or sectors of the Co Carlow community. From yoga to dragon boats and online seminars to arts programmes, Ms Doyle reflected on an action-packed agenda for Healthy Carlow as the group met the challenges of the pandemic.

Ms Doyle also outlined an innovative social prescribing programme, which supported people with mental health challenges or chronic health issues and aimed at reducing social isolation.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan said it was “fantastic to see all the varied and important work” of Healthy Carlow.

Cllr Michael Doran acknowledged the change of role Healthy Carlow embarked upon due to the pandemic, while cllr John Murphy spoke of the importance of efforts to combat isolation in rural areas during the pandemic, particularly when marts and pubs were closed and restricted.

Ms Doyle expressed the hope of Healthy Carlow to address the issue of rural isolation by working with local men’s sheds in terms of funding for the year ahead.

She said that Healthy Carlow was also conscious of “missing people” and would be “looking at the gaps where we haven’t hit through” to the benefit of the wider community.

Ms Doyle also pointed out that during the pandemic, “people were vulnerable that weren’t vulnerable previously”.