Vigils for Ashling bring hundreds together in sadness and solidarity

AN overwhelming sense of sadness, shock, solidarity and anger brought hundreds of people across Co Carlow together at the weekend in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Vigils were held in many areas, including Carlow town, Bagenalstown, Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Clonmore, Clonegal and Rathanna as people gathered in solidarity with those who knew and loved Ashling and called for an end to violence against women.

Against a backdrop of candlelight, the vigils reflected on the sadness felt by the people of Carlow and the entire country, featuring music, poetry, some very poignant and emotional speeches and moments of silence. An online book of condolence was also opened by Carlow County Council this week, attracting hundreds of signatures.

In Carlow town, a vigil on Friday evening at the Liberty Tree was organised by the Women’s Refuge Campaign. It was attended by hundreds of people and among them were Bishop Denis Nulty, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan and mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace, one of the organisers and MC at the vigil, described the outpouring of grief and anger felt at Carlow’s Liberty Tree on Friday evening as “palpable”.

“The passion and the outrage and the call to fight for a fairer world was electric,” said cllr Wallace.

Among the speakers at the Carlow town vigil were Stephanie Hanlon, a lecturer at Carlow College and a member of the Women’s Refuge Campaign; Thomas Drury, IT Carlow Students’ Union president; and Megan Berry, a member of the local Domestic Violence Network.

Ms Hanlon asked the women attending to look around, highlighting that “one in three women experience some form of physical, sexual or gender-based abuse. We should not have to limit our behaviour to avoid being attacked, or worse. Gender-based violence is a direct result of gender inequality and they exist in a vicious cycle, where one enables the other and vice-versa,” stated Ms Hanlon.

She said that women were “sick and tired of living in fear of every male silhouette” and urged a fundamental cultural and systemic change.

Mr Drury told the large crowd that he speaks as a man who is “sad, disgusted and aggrieved by what has happened. But being a man, speaking to you here tonight, is irrelevant, because every single one of you here tonight all share the same feelings of repulsion, disgust, anger, sadness and grief as I do,” he said.

Mr Drury stated that Ashling Murphy represented a lot more than what we think: “She represented every victim of abuse and of hate. Ashling is my friend, she’s my teacher, she’s my jogging partner. Ashling Murphy is me and Ashling Murphy is all of us … enough is enough,” said Mr Drury.

Ms Berry remarked that people were “very angry” and described violence against women as “a pandemic in Ireland and it has always been a pandemic in Ireland. I’m so sick to the teeth of hearing that women have come a long way since the foundation of the Irish state. We haven’t come a long way; since the very beginning, women have been controlled in their homes, they’ve been forced into different marriages … domestic violence affects everybody; it affects women from all walks of life.

“We are so sick to the teeth of standing up against gender-based violence in Ireland and we are sick to the neck of saying ‘rest in peace’ to women or saying ‘RIP’ to women who are walking home from work, or women who are out on a daily basis. Women are sick to the neck of being violated as women and sick of not being able to go anywhere and our voices are not being heard. We’re sick of being muted,” said Ms Berry.

Ms Wallace highlighted that Carlow is one of nine counties in the country without a women’s refuge and the importance of involving men in the conversation.

“From Carlow to Tullamore,” cllr Wallace concluded the vigil by leading the large gathering in a minute’s silence in memory of Ashling Murphy.