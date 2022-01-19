Winner of €19m lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

Muireann Duffy

The winner of Saturday’s record-breaking lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize.

The €19.06 million-winning ticket was purchased in Castlebar, Co Mayo in Laura’s XL on Hopkin’s Road.

According to the Irish Examiner, the shop’s owner, Laura Scriney said she was in a “complete state of shock” when she received the news that they had sold the winning quick-pick ticket.

“Saturday night was such a huge draw and one that’s been the talk of the town for the week now, so we are absolutely over the moon to have played a part in this.

“The winner truly is the luckiest player in Ireland now and we wish them all the very best with their win,” she said.

The jackpot was won after 62 draws without an overall winner, controversially rolling since June last year.

Saturday’s was a ‘must be won’ draw, meaning if there had been no overall winner the prize would have been distributed among the next prize tier at which there were winners. However, as the winning ticket matched all the numbers, the mechanism was not required.

Following the unprecedented wait for a winner, new rules will mean the jackpot can only remain capped for a maximum of five draws.