Woman knocked off bike in Carlow town

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The accident occurred on the junction between Staplestown Road and Bridge Street

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ, the fire service and the ambulance service attended the scene of an accident last night, Tuesday 18 January, in Carlow town, when a woman was knocked off her bicycle.

The accident occurred when a car and a bicycle collided at the junction between Bridge Street and Staplestown Road at around 6.15pm. Both roads were sealed off to traffic for some time while the emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí said that the woman sustained non-serious injuries in the accident.

They are also looking for witnesses to the accident to come forward and to contact them on 059 9136620.

