By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Powerstown, Milford between 4.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday 19 January.

They are appealing for any information, in particular, to a dark colour A5/S5 Audi in the area at the time of the burglary. There would have been four males in the car at the time.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has CCTV in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.