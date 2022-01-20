Crash outside Netwatch Cullen Park delays O’Byrne Cup semi-final

By Elizabeth Lee

A TWO-CAR collision outside Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday evening delayed the start of the O’Byrne Cup semi-final between Kildare and Laois by 15 minutes as emergency services attended the scene.

The collision occurred at approximately 6.30pm, when one car was rear-ended by a second vehicle.

Carlow gardaí, the ambulance service and Carlow fire service attended the scene, with the fire service sending two fire engines and a rescue tender. The road outside the GAA grounds was reduced to one lane for 30 minutes as gardaí redirected the traffic. No-one was seriously injured in the collision, but the showdown between Kildare and Laois was delayed while the emergency services cleared the area of the cars and the crash debris.