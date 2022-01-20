Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph (Joe) SIXSMITH

Garrendenny, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Laois

January 19th 2022 (peacefully) at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved husband of Ruby, adored father of Lorna, Daphne and Alden and cherished grandfather of Will, Zoe, Kate, Amy, Kyle and Jacob. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, siblings Alla, Rebecca and Herbert, sons-in-law Brian and Stewart, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and the Graham family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday at 2pm in Mayo Church, Crettyard (R93 R621). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

John O’Dwyer

Castlebellingham, Co. Louth and formerly of Ballyvaden, Co. Tipperary, Walkinstown, Co. Dublin, Carney, Co. Sligo, Cavan Golf Club, Portarlington Golf Club, Ballon, Co. Carlow and St. Anne’s Golf Club, Co. Dublin. 19th January 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. John, pre-deceased by his parents and sister Margorie. Beloved husband of Kathleen (née McCabe), loving dad to Darragh, Joanne, Shauna and Jamie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, adored grandchildren Cian, Ciara, Ellen, Darragh, Oz and Shea, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Philip, family partners Will and Mark, sisters Eileen and Paula, brother Jim, his Aunt Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran which can be viewed live on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/saint-marys-roman-catholic-church-kilsaran. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please follow government guidelines and continue to wear masks and observe social distancing, please do not shake hands or hug family in the Church and graveyard.