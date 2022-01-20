Homeowners advised to check for signs of flea infestations

By Suzanne Pender

IRELAND’S leading pest control provider is advising home and business owners to be on the lookout for signs of flea infestations this winter.

Fleas typically move indoors at this time of year to escape the cold weather. The wingless bloodsucking insects can attach to pets or people. In particular, those who have come into contact with wildlife such as foxes, rabbits, rodents or deer are at risk of carrying the insects indoors as a host.

The most common indication of a flea issue is a bite or skin irritation. Fleas most often bite people around the ankles and legs. The bites are felt immediately and can be sore for as much as a week. Fleas can also cause allergic reactions to sensitive individuals, transmit tapeworm and, in very rare cases, even transmit serious diseases.

It can be incredibly hard to detect fleas as they are barely visible to the naked eye and they hide deep in the fibres of carpets and furniture. When active, a small flea problem can escalate very quickly as they breed rapidly.

Fleas found on the host typically represent just 5% of the total flea population nearby. The other 95% will be in bedding, carpets and furniture. Compounding the problem, they can lay dormant and undetected for months or even a year before hatching and attaching to a host.

RENTOKIL’S TOP TIPS FOR PREVENTING

A FLEA INFESTATION IN THE HOME