  • Two men killed in separate road crashes in Galway and Longford

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been killed in separate road traffic collisions on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2pm in Co Galway, a man aged in his 80s was killed in a three-car collision on the M6 westbound

The man, who was the driver of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Later, at around 4pm, a man aged in his late 60s died following a collision between a car and an SUV on a local road at Cleenrath, near Augnacliffe, Co Longford.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken by ambulance to Cavan Hospital. Gardaí said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward regarding both collisions by contacting Galway Garda station on 091-538 000 in relation to the M6 incident, or Granard Garda station on 043-668 7660 in relation to the Longford crash. Information can also be given via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

