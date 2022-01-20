Nphet gives go-ahead for easing of Covid restrictions

Muireann Duffy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that Covid-19 restrictions can be eased as the Omicron wave of infections seems to have passed its peak.

Public health officials met on Thursday to discuss recommendations for the Government regarding restrictions based on the latest Covid data.

According to The Irish Times, Nphet has recommended an end to the 8pm curfew for the hospitality and events industries.

A source confirmed crowd limits at events are due to be eased, along with a phased return to the workplace.

The group is also understood to have recommended the removal of the requirement for Covid certs to access indoor drinking and dining, however, the certs will remain for international travel.

The Irish Examiner reports the two-meter social distancing rule is also expected to be scrapped in addition to guidance on household visits.

The recommendations have been sent to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly in a letter which he will convey to Government on Friday.

Ministers are now expected to meet on Friday to discuss the recommendations, and if approved, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will confirm from what dates the restrictions will be eased in an address to the nation later the same day.

Earlier, the Department of Health confirmed 10,571 new cases of the virus – 5,523 detected through PCR tests and 5,048 logged through the HSE’s antigen results portal.

On Thursday morning, there were 896 people with the virus in hospital, 90 of whom were in ICU.