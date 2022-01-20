TD welcomes extra public holiday and Covid payment

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

By Suzanne Pender

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the designation of Friday 18 March 2022 as a one-off public holiday in recognition of the efforts of the general public, volunteers and all workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and in remembrance of people who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The Carlow TD also welcomed the payment of €1,000 (tax free) for eligible frontline health and ambulance workers.

An equivalent payment will be provided for relevant staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices that were affected by Covid-19.

The new public holiday will be followed by a day of remembrance and recognition to take place over St Patrick’s weekend.

“Collaboration and solidarity have been the hallmark of our national response to Covid-19. All sectors of our economy and society have made, and continue to make, important contributions to helping our country through the pandemic,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“While no monetary amount could truly reflect the dedication of healthcare staff on the frontline, the government believes it is appropriate that a one-off tax-free payment of €1,000 is provided for all eligible public service healthcare and ambulance workers, in recognition of their efforts.

“The payment, combined with the commemorative events which will be undertaken and the additional public holiday, represent a balanced and timely recognition of the collective national effort that has been undertaken in response to the pandemic,” she said.

The Carlow TD described the payment as “a small token of the appreciation and gratitude that the Irish people as a whole have for frontline health and ambulance workers’ ongoing efforts to protect us all from the worst impacts of Covid-19.”

From next year, a new permanent public holiday will be established in celebration of St Brigid’s Day. This will be the first Monday in every February, except where St Brigid’s Day (1 February) happens to fall on a Friday, in which case that Friday (1 February) will be a public holiday.