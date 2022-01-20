What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, January 20, 2022

By PA

Thursday’s front pages are dominated by Jozef Puska, 31, who was remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner leads with the special sitting of Tullamore District Court where Jozef Puska, who was charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy, was heckled as he was taken from a Garda car into the court.

IT front page

The Irish Daily Mirror, the Irish Daily Star, and the Irish Daily Mail all also lead with the appearance of Mr Puska in court over the murder of Ashling Murphy, with Ms Murphy’s family in court for the hearing on Wednesday night.

Daily Mail

And the Belfast Telegraph reports on the British government’s U-turn on double-jobbing for politicians in Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere, British papers report Boris Johnson is continuing to doggedly “cling to power” despite facing a coup, a loss in the polls and an explicit direction from one ex-minister to “in the name of God, go”.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is refusing to quit despite around a dozen Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence, with the paper citing former cabinet secretary David Davis as saying the prime minister will need to be dragged “kicking and screaming” from his office.

The Guardian, the Daily Mirror and Metro also quote Mr Davis as directing the prime minister: “In the name of God, go!”. The latter also features Mr Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory and a return to the office in England.

The British prime minister is determined to cling onto power despite more MPs turning on him as well as the public, says i.

The Times reports Tory “plotters” have agreed to grant Mr Johnson a reprieve until the investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties is concluded.

The Independent covers both the prime minister and the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions.

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has come out “just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters” after a day of “extraordinary drama” in parliament.

The Financial Times adds Mr Johnson is buying time after a defection of one of his MPs to Labour and ex-minister Mr Davis telling him to quit.

And the Daily Star also carries the drama, declaring on its front: “Our lame duck prime minister still refuses to do the right thing”, with a depiction of Mr Johnson as an actual rubber duck.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

GPs to be excluded from bonus payment for frontline healthcare workers

Thursday, 20/01/22 - 7:16am

Women’s refuges continue to struggle as Government pledges to tackle domestic violence

Thursday, 20/01/22 - 6:30am

Stormont Ministers to consider relaxations to Covid restrictions

Thursday, 20/01/22 - 6:23am