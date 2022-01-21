Author and lecturer to launch his second novel

By Elizabeth Lee

AN author and lecturer in English literature at Carlow College is about to launch his second novel. Dr Eoghan Smith will be talking and reading from his new novel ***A provincial death*** at the Visual arts centre, Carlow on Wednesday 9 February at 6pm.

Publishers Dedalus describe Eoghan’s new novel as ‘lyrical and blackly comic. ***A provincial death*** is a startlingly original meditation on solitude and perseverance, the consolations of art and philosophy and the capacity of human beings to endure catastrophe’.

Eoghan is a graduate of UCD, where he completed a BA in English and Philosophy in 2002 and the MA in Anglo-Irish Writing and Drama in 2003. He obtained a PhD in English from Maynooth University in 2009. In 2011, he joined Carlow College as a lecturer in English, where he taught modules in Gothic fiction, literary criticism, modern and contemporary Irish writing and creative writing. Eoghan is currently the academic and research development project manager.

***A provincial death*** is his second novel, having published ***The failing heart*** in 2018.

The launch of ***A provincial death*** takes place in Visual on 9 February at 6pm. To book tickets, log onto https://visualcarlow.ticketsolve.com/shows.