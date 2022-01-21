Baltinglass mural depicts local ancient hill forts

By Elizabeth Lee

A RECENTLY-COMPLETED mural in Baltinglass depicts the area’s hill forts and stone monuments. The colourful and elaborate wall painting shows such landmarks as the cairn on Keadeen Mountain, Brusselstown Ring Fort on Spinan’s Hill and Rathcoran Hill Fort, which overlooks Baltinglass.

The work was carried out by local artist Lar Griffin from Spinan’s Hill, who has a particular interest in the ancient monuments. The mural was commissioned by Baltinglass Tidy Towns after its chairperson Terri Kenny wanted to highlight the wealth of historical treasures in the area.

“We’re called the hill fort capital of Ireland, but we can’t access most of those sites. I thought that we’d highlight them by putting them on a wall instead! People have no idea about the amount of history we have around here; what we have is as good as Newgrange,” said Terri.

Artist Lar Griffin at work on the mural

“We’re delighted with Lar’s work – he really gave it everything and he deserves a lot of praise for it.”

The mural is located on the fire station building, which is just beside the courthouse on Weaver’s Square.