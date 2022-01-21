Carlow students campaign for hybrid leaving cert exams

By Elizabeth Lee

A group of leaving cert students in Carlow town are campaigning to have their exams this year based on the hybrid model of continual assessment and formal, written exams.

The Department of Education said that the 2022 leaving cert was to revert back to its traditional, exam-only module, which is backed by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, but the Irish Second-level Students’ Union, (ISSU), is now campaigning for the hybrid approach to be retained.

They carried out a survey of 40,000 students, which found that almost 70% of students wanted the hybrid model of the leaving cert. It also found that some students missed up to six classes a day in the first week of this term due to Covid-related teacher absences.

The ISSU called on students across Ireland to protest on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of the State Exam Advisory Board with Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

Students campaigned in Dublin, Wexford, Waterford and Carlow on Wednesday including students from Tyndall College, Carlow.

Simone Webb from Rathoe, whose daughter Sophie attends Tyndall College, said that this year’s leaving cert students were “totally disadvantaged” because of the effects that Covid-19 had on the educational system.

“I feel that the students are totally disadvantaged this year,” said Simone. “They need two years of uninterrupted schooling to sit the leaving cert. They, (the department) should be aware that the students are not happy to get back into the boxes.”