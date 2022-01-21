Death announcements and funeral arrangements

Mary Jo Jordan (nee Purcell)

Clonbrock, Crettyard, Laois, Via Carlow & formerly of Monteen, Crettyard.

At her home surrounded by her family on 21st January, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Walter. Mary Jo will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Marty, Michael and Walter, daughters Marie and Deirdre, daughters in law Valerie and Laura, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Lucy, Darragh, Dan, Grace, Finn, Tessa, M.J., Ivy and Connell, sisters Brigie, Nancy and Teresa, and brothers Willie, Paddy, John and Jim, brothers in law, sisters in law, brother-in-law Marty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Jo rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.