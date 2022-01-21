Gardaí investigate death of man discovered at Carlow post office

  • Home >
Friday, January 21, 2022

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the sudden death of an elderly man on the Staplestown Road today.

A nearby house is being treated as a crime scene with a technical examination set to take place.

It’s understood the deceased was in the company of two men that had entered Hosey’s shop this morning to claim a pension. Gardaí are investigating whether the man died at the scene or beforehand. No arrests have been made. The state pathologist has been notified. A post mortem is due to be carried out in the next few days which will provide crucial information to gardaí.

