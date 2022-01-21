Positive signs that National Ploughing Championships will go ahead

Members of the NPA meeting online with taoiseach Michéal Martin and minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss this year’s National Ploughing Championships

By Suzanne Pender

PLANS are forging ahead for this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois from 20-22 September.

Last week, a National Ploughing Association (NPA) delegation had a very constructive meeting with taoiseach Michéal Martin and minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue to discuss the upcoming event.

The largest outdoor event on the Irish calendar is set for a huge comeback following a two-year absence, returning to the familiar venue of Ratheniska.

The 2019 event in Ballintraine, Fenagh, Co Carlow saw the biggest turnout to date with an attendance of almost 300,000. Already there is immense interest and positive reaction from exhibitors, patrons and visitors alike hoping that this year’s National Ploughing Championships will get the green light to go ahead.

“It has been wonderful to see the warmth and depth of support from all over the country and even internationally over the past couple of years for the National Ploughing Championships and in particularly this year’s event,” said Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director.

“I’m delighted to announce that the Trade Exhibition Portal will open in March and we will work very closely with exhibitors, making sure they are up to speed on regulations as they unfold over the coming months.”

For information regarding this year’s National Ploughing Championships, please see www.npa.ie or call 059 8625125.