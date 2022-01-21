Post box is missing from Tullow Civic Offices

By Elizabeth Lee

The civic office in Tullow is without a post box so members of the public have nowhere to put their correspondence if they go to Tullow after office hours.

Cllr John Pender mentioned the issue at January’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District, pointing out that the housing department for the whole county is based in Tullow and that people coming over with correspondence has no facility to leave their correspondence because there is no letter box.

Senior executive officer, Brian O’Donovan said that the post box had been removed and is being replaced by a more “robust” model. He also added that the council didn’t realise that their offices would be closed again because of the Covid restrictions.