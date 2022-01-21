What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 14 and 21 January.

Bagenalstown: Colm Corcoran and Olan Corcoran wish to apply for change of use at ground floor level from existing commercial use to residential use at Ashfield, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Sarah Feeney wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Ballykealey,

Ballon.

Borris: Conor Walsh wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Ballynasilloge, Borris.

Ian Bolger and Caroline Comerford wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Clonygoose, Borris.

Carlow: Seamus and Ailin Lancaster wish to retain a bay window with roof canopy over front door, as constructed, to the front of existing dwelling house and full planning permission is sought to construct a first-floor dormer-style extension at Oak Park Road, Carlow.

Tom and Marian Geoghegan wish to refurbish an extension of an existing dwelling house at Iona Drive, Green Lane, Carlow.

Grangeford: Maryanne Connors wishes to retain an unauthorised mobile home used as a dwelling at Grangeford Old, Carlow.

Hacketstown: Thomas Deane wishes to erect a dormer-style dwelling house and domestic garage at Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

Tinryland: Denise Doyle wishes to extend planning duration for the construction of a proposed one-and-a-half-storey dwelling at Linkardstown, Tinryland.