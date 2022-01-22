Carlow to get €175k for creative projects

By Suzanne Pender

OPPORTUNITIES for Carlow people of all ages to engage in creative projects have been made possible thanks to a funding announcement this week.

Carlow County Council, as part of the 2022 Creative Ireland Programme Creative Communities initiative, is set to receive €175,161.

This funding includes planning for an enhanced Cruinniú na nÓg – Ireland’s national day celebrating young people’s creativity in June 2022.

There will be projects around creativity in older age with opportunities for older people to participate in creative activities. Finally, creative climate action projects will use the talents of artists and the wider creative industries to connect people with profound changes happening in our environment, society and economy arising from climate change.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding, adding her belief that culture plays a key role in local government’s work in creating great places to live and work.

“Culture and creativity can be part of responses to social isolation, to creating a sense of place and to integrating new communities,” she said.