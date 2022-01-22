Cork author and journalist Colm Keane dies at age 70

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Author and journalist Colm Keane who worked with RTÉ for more than two decades has died at the age of 70.

He had previously been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Irish Examiner.

Mr Keane, who was born in Cork’s Youghal, worked with RTÉ for 26 years, presenting and producing documentaries on music, sport, politics, crime and history.

He wrote extensively, with 29 books published – averaging a book a year for the past three decades.

His latest book, The Book of St Brigid, was released last September and was the fourth co-written with his wife, RTÉ newscaster Una O’Hagan.

The couple were married for almost 30 years and had settled in Bray before moving to Waterford in recent years.

Former colleague John Creedon paid tribute to Mr Keane this morning and extended his condolences to his loved ones.

“I’ll always fondly remember his enthusiasm and our early-morning chats about Bray Wanderers, music, Youghal, the Irish Saints and any subject you care to mention,” Mr Creedon wrote on Twitter.

Mr Keane is predeceased by his son Sean who died of cancer on Christmas day in 2007 at the age of 20.

