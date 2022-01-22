Death notices and funeral arrangements

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Peader Doyle

199 Pollerton Road, Carlow

On January 21 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anne, sister Angeline and brother Lar. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam Dowling and Christopher Haughney, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

