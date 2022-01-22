Glanbia farmers donate €20k to vaccine campaign

By Suzanne Pender

GLANBIA farmers have made a €20,000 donation to UNICEF Ireland’s ‘Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine’ campaign, joining the race to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

UNICEF’s campaign supports the organisation’s role in the global Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, or Covax facility, and is the biggest vaccine procurement and distribution drive in history.

“Covid-19 has impacted all of our lives. It has been a tough and challenging time for all of us,” said John Murphy, Glanbia Ireland and Glanbia Co-op chairman.

“But the impact has been even greater in less developed parts of the world, where vaccines are not available and the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people have suffered even more.

“Our co-op roots run deep in all of our communities. Our board therefore felt that it is only fitting that we would do our best to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people are not at further risk and that Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland would make a €20,000 donation to the UNICEF programme on behalf of our farm families. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe and no child is safe until everyone they rely on is safe,” said the chairman.

With the support of Glanbia Ireland, co-op members and many other supporters worldwide, UNICEF aims to reach three-billion Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people on our planet by the end of 2022.

The Covax facility is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries.