Luas shortens operating hours for engineering works this weekend

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Luas services will end early tonight and begin later tomorrow morning in order to facilitate essential engineering works.

Both the red and green lines are impacted by the shortened operating hours.

On Saturday morning, services started approximately an hour and a half later than usual. Final trams are due to depart one hour earlier this evening.

On Sunday morning, services will start two hours later than normal on the red line and three hours later than usual on the green line.

Services will again finish around one hour earlier than normal on both lines in the evening.

Saturday’s operating hours are as follows:

Red line

  • Tallaght Eastbound 8am – 11pm
  • Saggart Eastbound 7.52am – 10.52pm
  • The Point Westbound 8am – 11.30pm (connecting tram at Belgard at 12.15am)
  • Connolly Westbound 9.14am – 6.39pm

Green line

  • Broombridge Southbound 8am – 11.16pm
  • Brides Glen Northbound 8am – 11pm

Sunday’s operating hours are as follows:

Red line

  • Tallaght Eastbound 9am – 10pm
  • Saggart Eastbound 8.52am – 9.52pm
  • The Point Westbound 9am – 10.30pm (connecting tram at Belgard at 11.15pm)
  • Connolly Westbound 3.12pm – 7.03pm (no change)

Green line

  • Broombridge Southbound 9.55am – 10.17pm
  • Brides Glen Northbound 10am – 10pm

