Mass to mark first anniversary since killing of Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin

An anniversary Mass in Dublin this Sunday will remember Urantsetseg Tserendorj who was fatally stabbed in the capital last year.

The mother-of-two was aged 48 when she was attacked outside the CHQ building on Custom House Quay on January 20th, 2021. She was returning home after a shift working as a cleaner.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named as he is a minor, has been charged with her murder and is due to face trial at the Central Criminal Court later this year, according to The Irish Times.

Ms Tserendorj’s husband, Ulambayar Surenkho, said that his wife, a Mongolian national, was a Buddhist but there are no temples in Ireland for them to hold a religious service in.

He told The Irish Times that he was devastated by the recent death of Ashling Murphy and her murder had brought back harrowing memories of what happened to his wife.

“When I heard about Ashling’s death it was so difficult for me. She was just out running,” he said.

Mr Surenkho said that he left an online message of condolence for the Murphy family.

Outpouring

One of the Mass organisers, Gonchigkhand Byambaa, said her friend Ms Tserendorj had been a very important person in the 2,000 strong Mongolian community in Ireland.

“She was always smiling. She was one of the kindest human beings in our community. She always wanted to help those who were struggling or who could speak English. She always spoke very humbly.”

Mr Surenkho said he was overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from all over Ireland after his wife’s death.

“We got so many cards, messages and emails,” he said. “We love Ireland so much, they are a very friendly people and the weather is nice.”

“We have been living here a long time and we know what Irish people are like. People sent money after my wife died. When they didn’t have my address, they sent money to the gardaí to pass on to me.”

Since his wife’s death, he and his 17-year-old daughter, Suvd, have moved out of the Talbot Street area where they lived because of the bad memories and now live in an apartment in Dublin 8. The couple’s son, Tamir, is aged 26 and lives in Mongolia.

Mr Surenkho is hopeful Dublin City Council will be able to find a home for him and his daughter. Currently, he pays €1,800 a month in rent though he only works part-time in a hotel.

“It is very hard for us. My daughter and I share a room. We should have separate rooms,” he said.