What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Some of Saturday’s front pages may land in future history books, as they mark the snap lifting of Covid restrictions this morning across Ireland.

The Irish Times leads with a striking front page detailing the total number of deaths, confirmed cases and days of restrictions seen during the pandemic – and declares the “emergency over”. Life can begin to return to normal after almost two years, the paper says.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile says it is “time to be ourselves again,” quoting Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s speech as he declared the lifting of almost all restrictions from 6am on Saturday.

The Echo focuses on “Freedom Day” in Cork, describing joy, delight and relief over lifted restrictions – with one hospitality owner even questioning if the Taoiseach’s announcement was an “April Fools” joke.

The Irish Sun declares “Covid is over” and calls for a celebration of “Freedom Day”, while the Irish Independent describes “a new dawn as two-year nightmare nears end.”

The Irish Daily Star meanwhile focuses on an incident that saw the body of an older man brought into a post office in Carlow, in what appeared to be an attempt to claim his pension.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a widening lead for Sinn Féin on the DUP, according to a new political poll.

In Britain, Boris Johnson, Meat Loaf and Covid-19 are among the topics splashed across papers.

The Times says Boris Johnson has “reinstated” the leadership team, including British education secretary Grant Shapps, that helped get him elected in 2019 to manoeuvre around an “inevitable” no-confidence vote.

The Guardian runs with pressure on Mr Johnson to release evidence alongside the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry after it became known that the report would likely “amount to no more than a concise summary of findings”.

The Independent splashes comments from Tory peer Robert Hayward that Mr Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged”.

Tributes to Meat Loaf, and a report he died of Covid, take top bill on Saturday’s Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Attorney General is seeking an injunction against the BBC, claiming the broadcaster’s reporting will identify a British spy working overseas.

The British government is “actively” considering a pause to mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for NHS workers, according to i weekend.

FT Weekend leads with tumbling shares and a 40 billion dollar drop in value for Netflix as trading opened on Friday.

A rise in national insurance due in April should be “spiked” according to MPs and business owners on the front page of the Daily Mail.

A new drug targeting both Covid and the flu could be a “wonder pill” according to a report on the front of Saturday’s Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says Vladimir Putin’s “warmongering has frightened off aliens from visiting Earth”.

