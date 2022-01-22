Will things change in the wake of Ashling’s death?

By Michael Godfrey

THE shocking death of Ashling Murphy last week sparked a nationwide outpouring of grief. Her senseless death also sparked a debate that’s long overdue in this country.

For too many years, violence and intimidation towards women has been tolerated or swept under the rug in this country. I can remember once being asked to keep a court case out of the paper by a man because his son was up for assaulting his wife. “He loved her too much” was how the incident was explained to me.

That wasn’t the only time. On too many occasions, excessive drinking was used as an excuse by a man for beating up his wife or putting her in fear for her life and that of her children.

In more recent years, the misuse of drugs has become the norm to trot out as an excuse whenever a woman is badly assaulted. “I was on drugs and didn’t know what I was doing” is all you hear. Sorry, I don’t buy either of those excuses. All the perpetrator was really doing was hiding his true self whenever he is sober. The old phrase ‘whatever is in you will come out when you’re drunk’ is certainly true.

But there are many other ways in which a woman can feel unsafe. A big, thick, ignoramus shouting just to get his own way, or making menacing signs at a female driver shouldn’t be tolerated. A group of men standing four abreast as a woman tries to pass while out walking or running should not be tolerated. A man making lewd remarks at a woman as she passes by should not be tolerated, even if that eejit thinks it is a compliment. Passing comments on a woman’s physical appearance or the manner in which she is dressed should also be kept to oneself.

The internet has been blamed for many wrongs over the past 20 years, and yes, while there is some truth in that, adults must take part of the blame if their children do not learn how to respect one another.

Too many women have been beaten to death, maimed for life or left in fear to such an extent that their lives have been ruined, and those responsible have not paid a high enough price. There have been way too many incidents where the victim has been blamed and sympathy extended to the perpetrator, when the opposite should have been the case.

Isn’t it dreadful to think that Ashling was killed along a stretch of waterway named in honour of another local woman, who went missing 25 years ago and who everyone believes was also murdered?

We have heard from all of the political parties, as well as those who represent various interest groups, express the hope that Ashling’s death will be a watershed and finally a national debate will be held on the whole question of violence towards women.

I would love to think that will be true and my hope is that it will. Sadly, experience tells me that while a lot of headlines will be created over the next few weeks and months, very little will change.

To do that requires resources: education, training programmes, updating school curriculums, holding our politicians to account – holding ourselves to account.

People also need to know that if prosecuted they won’t just receive a slap on the wrist and told not to reoffend. They need to know that they will be locked up for a very long time with little or no chance of an early release.

That may sound somewhat harsh, but look at the alternative: a grieving family must try to come to terms with the ultimate loss. There is no coming back from the horrible events of last week, when all her family expected to see and talk to Ashling after she returned from her brief run. Instead, they received life-changing news and now have to live with the fact that they will never see or speak to her again.