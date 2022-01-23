Death notices and funeral arrangements

Maurice Dowling

Kellistown, Carlow, January 22nd 2022, peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Muiris, Brendan, Patrick, Stephanie, Trevor, Jill, Ken and the late Colman. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers John and Brian, sisters Margery, Pam and Ronnie, sons and daughters-in-law Richella, Olwyn, Maria-Jose, Nathalie, Andrew, Eileen, Mark and Hannah, 22 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Cormac.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm . Funeral Mass on Monday at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Pat) MURPHY (née Dillon)

Grange, Maganey, Carlow / Maganey, Laois

January 22nd 2022 at the Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Declan and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Natalie and Isabel, grandchildren Andrea, Sean, Sophia, Ethan and Alex, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday evening.

Seán Coffey

Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Cork / Carlow

On January 22nd, in his 96th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Seán, formerly or Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork, Irish Sugar, Carlow and Camus, Castlefreke. Beloved father of Catherine and the late Denise, husband of the late Patricia (nee Nelmes), youngest brother of the late Ted, Peggy, Mary, Denis, Kit, Jim, Paddy (CFC), Sr. Maelisa (O.P.) and Dan. Adored grandfather of Roger, Michael, and Tabitha and great grandfather of Sebastian, Fia, and Victor, his cousin Peggy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Lying in repose at Foley’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Monday January 24th from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday January 25th at 1.15pm to arrive in Timoleague Parish Church for 2pm requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Molaga’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.