Job creation in Carlow jumped by a whopping 117% in 2021

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW saw a 117% rise in the number of job opportunities offered 2021 and further growth is expected in the coming year, according to new figures released by leading Irish recruitment company FRS Recruitment.

The recovery in employment was felt throughout the economy last year, but Carlow was one of the counties to experience the highest increase.

Nationally FRS Recruitment saw the total number of job postings handled grow by 12%, reaching 81,528 in total for 2021.

Across the economy, the rise in openings was cross-sectoral with significant growth experienced in the commercial, IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences and engineering, and agricultural sectors as well as temporary industrial and commercial positions.

Among the career areas where FRS Recruitment recorded the largest rises in activity during 2021 were retail (up 117%), transport and logistics (up 82%), pharmacy – retail (up 69%), professional services (up 68%) and banking and financial services (up 58%).

In total, 20 counties saw the number of job postings rise, with Carlow among the counties to experience the most significant increases. FRS Recruitment is also forecasting further employment growth in 2022, with opportunities expected to rise by 10% over the next 12 months.

“Last year was a very strong year for recruitment in Carlow. We recorded a 117% jump in the number of roles handled locally, which far exceeded the national average and was among the strongest in the country,” said Lynne McCormack, general manager of FRS Recruitment.

“FRS Recruitment also expects to see further growth in job opportunities in Carlow over the coming year. We are projecting a further 10% rise in the total number of roles handled nationally and we would anticipate Carlow will share in that growth,” she added.