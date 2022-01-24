Carlow gets €2.5m for cycling and walking infrastructure

A host of walking and cycling infrastructure in Carlow has received the green light.

Carlow has received a total of €2.5 million under the active travel scheme.

Funding for Co Carlow includes €200,000 towards a orbital route and €200,000 for River Burren Walking and Cycling Track in Carlow.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) had allocated funds to Ireland’s local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.