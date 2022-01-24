Carlow man charged over child abuse images

Monday, January 24, 2022

A CARLOW man aged in his 40s appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy charged with child pornography and harassment offences. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces two charges of production of child pornography on unknown dates between 2012 and 2020 at two locations in Carlow town. The man also faces a charge of possession of child pornography on 31 August last at an address in the town.

The defendant is also charged with two counts of harassment of a female on unknown dates between 2012 and 2020 at two locations in Carlow town.

At last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court, Garda William O’Callaghan told the judge that, when charged, the defendant replied: “I want to express my true sorrow and remorse. I mean that.”

The case was adjourned until 2 March for preparation of a book of evidence.

Full court report in tomorrow’s Nationalist.

