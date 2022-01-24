Death notices and funeral arrangements

Seán Coffey

Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Cork / Carlow

On January 22nd, in his 96th year, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Seán, formerly or Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork, Irish Sugar, Carlow and Camus, Castlefreke. Beloved father of Catherine and the late Denise, husband of the late Patricia (nee Nelmes), youngest brother of the late Ted, Peggy, Mary, Denis, Kit, Jim, Paddy (CFC), Sr. Maelisa (O.P.) and Dan. Adored grandfather of Roger, Michael, and Tabitha and great grandfather of Sebastian, Fia, and Victor, his cousin Peggy, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Lying in repose at Foley’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Monday January 24th from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday January 25th at 1.15pm to arrive in Timoleague Parish Church for 2pm requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Molaga’s Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at https://corklivestream.com/funerals

May he rest in peace.