€330k funding for remedial work at two Co Carlow schools

By Suzanne Pender

TWO schools in the county will benefit from €330,000 in funding for a programme of works this summer.

Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown and Tynock NS both received confirmation yesterday that funding has been made available by the Department of Education under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

“I am delighted to see Scoil Treasa Naomha and Coláiste Eoin granted €330,000 to aid with mechanical and roof works respectively,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“The announcement of this funding now will give the schools a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor praised school communities, who she said “have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools,” she added.