  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • €330k funding for remedial work at two Co Carlow schools

€330k funding for remedial work at two Co Carlow schools

Monday, January 24, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

TWO schools in the county will benefit from €330,000 in funding for a programme of works this summer.

Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown and Tynock NS both received confirmation yesterday that funding has been made available by the Department of Education under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

“I am delighted to see Scoil Treasa Naomha and Coláiste Eoin granted €330,000 to aid with mechanical and roof works respectively,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“The announcement of this funding now will give the schools a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor praised school communities, who she said “have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools,” she added.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow gets €2.5m for cycling and walking infrastructure

Monday, 24/01/22 - 9:29pm

Carlow Covid vaccination centre to remain open

Monday, 24/01/22 - 8:47pm

Carlow man charged over child abuse images

Monday, 24/01/22 - 8:26pm