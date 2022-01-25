  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Cabinet to discuss plan to give households €100 off electricity bills by end of March

Cabinet to discuss plan to give households €100 off electricity bills by end of March

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Cabinet are set to discuss plans to give households €100 off their electricity bills by the end of March.

As reported in The Irish Times, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan is to bring a memo to Cabinet on the Electricity Cost (Domestic Electricity Accounts) Emergency Measure Bill.

The Government’s plan to give households €100 credit for electricity is an effort to respond to spiralling energy costs, with multiple energy suppliers having announced price hikes last year.

Under the plans, the €100 credit is to be applied excluding VAT, so the total benefit to the electricity account holder will be €113.50.

However, where a tenant’s landlord pays utility bills, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) will handle disputes from renters who do not see the saving passed on to them.

It is understood that the Government hope the Bill being brought to Cabinet on Tuesday will be brought into the Dáil in February with the goal of having it passed by the Oireachtas by the end of that month.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Record overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick as INMO calls for investigation

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 11:57am

Irish fishermen plan disruption to Russian military exercises as war is ‘looming’ in Europe

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 11:18am

UUP leader will ask party colleagues whether he should resign amid Twitter storm

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 11:01am