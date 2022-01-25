Council to monitor traffic on Shillelagh Road

CARLOW County Council is to monitor traffic on the Shillelagh Road, Tullow after complaints were made about people speeding there at the last meeting of the local municipal district.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue of motorists speeding on the Shillelagh Road and near the Hillbrook Estate.

“Cars boot it,” he said.

Local engineer Pat Harrington replied that the council would look at the traffic, but said that “it’s up to the drivers to drive within the speed limits. If the speed limit is too high there, then we should talk to the gardaí. On a road like that, we need to be careful.”

When cllr John Pender said there had been a lot of water coming onto the Shillelagh Road and freezing over, making driving conditions dangerous during wet weather, Mr Harrington said that was a problem across the country.