Fond memories of when Meat Loaf played Carlow

IT’S all coming back to me now. Memories of the night legendary rocker Meat Loaf came to Carlow were shared last week following his sad passing aged 74.

The rock icon performed a famous gig in Carlow Youth Centre on 30 January 1990. Around 2,000 fans packed out the sports hall for a frantic two-hour set.

Paddy Carroll, who ran Rainbow Records on Tullow Street, was the local promoter for the event.

“He always gave the impression of being an angry man, but he was very nice,” recalled Paddy. “He was a bit aloof with his entourage.”

Paddy recalled that a spotlight caused an electricity blow-out in the centre, but power was restored for the show.

Ballon’s ***Nationalist*** correspondent Michael Dawson, an avid Meat Loaf fan, attended the show. He described the gig as absolutely fantastic, but not an evening to be wearing a nice suit!

“People were hopping and sweating, as you do; Meatloaf was hopping and sweating, as he did,” said Michael. “It was packed. People of all ages were there, from teens to those in their 40s.”

***The Nationalist***’s coverage of the concert recounted how its photographer Karl McDonough had to seek permission from Meat Loaf’s wife to take photos, after unflattering images of the singer had appeared in a national newspaper.

“I’ve photographed bigger stars than him before and never had any trouble,” said Karl at the time.

“I do remember an issue with security,” joked Karl to ***The Nationalist*** last week. There was also the irony that the youth centre was full of people taking their own photos, while Karl was singled out. “People are always taking photos, but because you have the long lens, you get flipping hassled,” laughed Karl.

Memories of the Carlow show were shared widely on social media last week, which showed the affection for the singer locally.

Meat Loaf spoke glowingly about the Irish tour, which partly motivated him to get back in the studio and record ***Bat out of Hell II***, which sold more than 15 million copies.

The show came about as Paddy was in contact with national promoters like Jim Aiken and Pat Egan.

“There was no real big venue in Dublin; there was the National Stadium, so they would be looking to bring acts on the road to venues that could take 1,500 and 2,000 people.”

Eric Clapton, Status Quo, Chris Rea, Chris de Burgh, UB40 and Nancy Griffith all came to Carlow in the 1980s and early ’90s, but the opening of the Point Depot brought that era to an end.

Paddy recalled that when Chris de Burgh played Carlow, a power drain caused by the night shift at Braun led to electricity going out altogether. Efforts were made to get a generator while Chris played acoustic guitar and got the whole crowd singing.

As for Meat Loaf, he stayed at the Ballykealey House Hotel in Ballon for a night before moving onto the next show. Like a bat out of hell, he’ll be gone when the morning comes.