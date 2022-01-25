Give Peadar his dignity back. That’s the powerful message from the heartbroken family of Carlow man Peadar Doyle, who describe the coverage surrounding his tragic death as “morbidly and grossly exaggerated”.

Speaking exclusively to The Nationalist, the Doyle family describe Peadar as ‘a rare and kind-hearted soul’ and urged the public to think beyond the headlines to the man he really was.

Post mortem results have confirmed that Peadar (66) from 199 Pollerton Road, Carlow died of natural causes last Friday morning.

The alarm was raised when Peadar was brought by two men into Hosey’s shop and post office at Staplestown Road – a few hundred metres from his home – at approximately 11am to collect his pension. The circumstances surrounding Peadar’s death are under garda investigation, but have caused a storm of media attention and online commentary both nationally and internationally.

In a statement to The Nationalist, his family say: ‘We want to give Peadar his dignity back. He was more than a story. He was one of those special people whose goodness is modest, but immense in the hearts of those that he loved and who loved him.

‘A rare and kind-hearted soul, who doesn’t deserve to be spoken about in such horrific terms, we would ask that our family be shown the courtesy and privacy at this sad time and we hope and we pray we have the support of our community.’

Peadar is survived by his sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam Dowling and Christopher Haughney, nieces Charmaine, Michelle and Aisling and nephews Declan and William. He was predeceased by parents Patrick and Anne, sister Angeline and brother Lar.

The family have been greatly distressed by media coverage of Peadar’s death, and social media commentary around it. Offensive memes shared online, which even featured in one national newspaper, have been seen by the family. Their private grief has been an amusement and a skit for others.

The family statement continued: ‘The immediate family of Peadar Doyle is deeply hurt by the negative representations that are being made by a certain number of the media, who have escalated a very tragic situation by making assumptions and spreading conjectures. Some very untrue things have been said, which have led to make this horrific situation much worse for us.’

‘There has been no regard shown for Peadar’s dignity or our family’s privacy, as Peadar’s devastating passing has been ridiculed for others’ entertainment. Some very unkind things have been said on social media and also on certain well-regarded news outlets that have made comparisons between Peadar and a certain comedy of the past. It is easy to paint a picture that is convincing and false.

‘The circumstances of Peadar’s death were of a personal concern to his family and no foul play took place. At this time, we do not wish to comment on the facts that have been revealed to us. However, it is the case that many people have jumped to very serious conclusions and the series of events that took place have been morbidly and grossly exaggerated by the media and those on social media.’

The family described Peadar as “a gentleman”. Peadar was an accomplished painter, learning his trade from his uncle David Lonergan until retirement and was held in high regard. He had also worked as a caretaker in a local school for a period and was proud of his roots on the Pollerton Road. As a young man, he strove to be a perfectionist after spending time working as head waiter in a Kerry hotel.

In his youth he had been a keen sportsman, playing with O’Hanrahan’s and Éire Óg. He also raced pigeons, for which he had won awards. He was well travelled and once completed a road trip along the east coast of America, regaling family members with his adventures.

‘He was the most loving and kind uncle, brother and son that anyone could ever wish for … he was devoted to his family, and those that he has left behind feel his loss deeply,’ the family said.

‘Peadar was a witty man. He loved music and dancing. He taught all of us to waltz and we have happy memories singing and dancing with him. 199 Pollerton Road was a home full of love and laughter. A safe place where there was always a great and cheerful welcome to be had by all who came to visit and thanks to the duo that was Peadar and brother Lawrence. Peadar was broadly known and well liked, but kept his circle of devoted family and friends very close to him and showered us all with love and attention.’

Peadar had been very unwell in recent years; he contracted sepsis around five years ago and had heart complications.

A further blow was the passing of his brother and best friend Lar. The pair had lived together until Lar sadly died of cancer in 2020. Peadar became withdrawn following his brother’s passing, despite the efforts of family. However, Peadar still enjoyed minding his dogs that he and Lawrence had originally kept and listening to music and the radio.

His family have many fond memories of Peadar. He was a caring and attentive uncle; he had helped rear William as a young baby, for example, when he had bad colic and had lived with his nephew Declan in recent times.