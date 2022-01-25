Investigations continue into Peadar’s tragic death

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW gardaí are urging anyone who spoke to Peadar Doyle (66) in the week prior to his death to come forward as they continue their investigations into the tragic events at Hosey’s post office last Friday morning.

“Our investigations are ongoing in respect of the death of Peadar Doyle and whether what happened constituents a fraud offence or not,” Supt Aidan Brennan told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday).

“There is, of course, a very serious and sad aspect to this, in that a man has died and is being laid to rest as we speak,” the superintendent remarked while offering his sincere condolences to Mr Doyle’s family.

Supt Brennan confirmed that gardaí are trying to establish “the circumstances and the care Mr Doyle received and his welfare” in the hours and days prior to the pensioner arriving at the Staplestown Road post office.

“We would be anxious to hear from anyone who saw Mr Doyle in the last week. We know he collected his pension the previous Friday, but we would like to hear from anyone who had spoken or seen him since then … we know the last person to speak to him was his nephew,” the superintendent confirmed.

The post mortem has been completed and determined that foul play was not the cause of death. The post mortem also estimated the time of Mr Doyle’s death as some time on Friday morning, within three hours of paramedics and gardaí being called to the post office.

Supt Brennan told The Nationalist that CCTV footage and witness statements will form a key part of their investigations.

“We have interviewed the two men who brought Mr Doyle to the post office and we have interviewed the staff at the post office, who have been through a very traumatic experience … no arrest have been made yet,” stated Supt Brennan.

Supt Brennan confirmed that gardaí will refer the matter to the DPP.

“While it is not quite apparent what criminal offence was committed, there is a welfare issue that should be explored,” he stated, adding that garda investigations are ongoing as to whether Mr Doyle was unwell in the hours or days prior to his death.

Supt Brennan accepted the events of last Friday were “not the kind of attention Carlow wants” and acknowledged the matter had made headlines across the world.