  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Irish politicians hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday

Irish politicians hold minute’s silence to mark Bloody Sunday

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Irish politicians stood silently in the Dáil on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

TDs heard that the events of Bloody Sunday were a “major tragedy” in the history of the island of Ireland.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30th, 1972.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

Relatives of those who died and were injured on Bloody Sunday will mark the anniversary this weekend through a number of events.

Ceann Comhairle (chair) of the Dail Sean O Fearghail said: “Today I propose that we hold a minute’s silence in remembrance of the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday

“A major tragedy in the history of our island.”

Bloody Sunday Bogside mural showing a white handkerchief being waved by Fr Edward Daly as the body of Jackie Duddy was carried from where he was shot in the courtyard of Rossville Flats (Liam McBurney/PA)
Bloody Sunday Bogside mural showing a white handkerchief being waved by Fr Edward Daly as the body of Jackie Duddy was carried from where he was shot in the courtyard of Rossville Flats (Liam McBurney/PA)

Politicians in the Dáil, sitting side-by-side as restrictions on numbers in the Dáil chamber were lifted, stood silently to mark the events in Derry 50 years ago.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss says ‘there is a deal to be done’ on Protocol

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 5:14pm

Don’t put yourselves at risk over Russia exercises plan, Irish fishermen told

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 4:32pm

Serial arsonist jailed for killing uncle in revenge blaze

Tuesday, 25/01/22 - 4:29pm