Neighbours remember kind and thoughtful Carlow man at vigil

FRIENDS and neighbours of Peadar Doyle came together on Pollerton Road to pay their respects on Sunday night. Up to 150 people took part in the silent vigil for Peadar outside his home at Pollerton Road, Carlow.

It has been a shocking and upsetting few days for locals living on the road and the vigil was a way to honour a man for those who held him in great respect and affection.

“There were so many horrible things online, making him a joke and mocking him. I’ve never seen so many things after a person’s death. I’m sure they are very hurtful to his family. If it was a teacher or a doctor, there would be vigils all over the country for him,” said organiser Gemma Kelly. “We wanted to do something to honour Peadar and give him respect … that it’s not just like it is online.”

Gemma has lived across the road from Peadar and the Doyle family all her life.

Peadar was as a kind, quiet man. In the summer, when Gemma was a child, Peadar would bring up an ice-cream for her from the shops or drop in a cake to her family.

In recent times, Peadar minded his beloved dogs like children and was regularly seen with a bag of dog food in his hands walking home. He would always stop to say hello and have a quick chat. He valued the relationships he had with his neighbours.

“He was a lovely man in general,” she said.

Peadar’s death on Friday morning and how he was brought to nearby Hosey’s shop and post office has been the subject of intense media coverage from across the globe, with the Guardian newspaper, BBC, AP news services in America, Fox News and NBC all featuring the story. Aspects of the coverage and online commentary upset many on the street. There had been offensive memes featuring the 1980s film Weekend at Bernie’s and The Simpsons, while a ghoulish picture of Dublin GAA fans posing outside Hosey’s was doing the rounds on social media.

Peadar’s family did not wish to supply a photo of him to The Nationalist out of concern for how the photo could be used online and to preserve Peadar’s dignity in death. Gemma said she had spent a considerable time reporting offensive material online.

Speaking of the last few days, Gemma said: “I cannot speak for anybody but myself, but it has been shocking and upsetting. He was a quiet and kind man and well known. It feels like the twilight zone. I cannot believe what has happened.

“It was good to be able to bring people together … that people could remember him and share their stories of him.”